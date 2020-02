Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:04s - Published Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lelan's afternoon forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Lelan: HI,EVERYONE.I'M LELAN STATOM.Meryll: I'M MERYLL ROSE.GREAT TO YOU ALONG FOR "TALK OFTHE TOWN".Lelan: RAIN THIS MORNING BUT ACOUPLE OF DRIER DAYS ON THE WAY.Meryll: IF YOU DON'T MIND THECOLD.Lelan: THAT'S THE DOWN SIDE.IT WILL BE COLD FOR US OUTTHERE.TEMPERATURES AREN'T GOING TOMOVE A LOT FOR US THISAFTERNOON.LET'S SHOW YOU WHAT'S HAPPENINGNOW.WE'LL MAKE OUR WAY DOWN TOLAWRENCEBURG.40 DEGREES IN THE LAWRENCEBURGAREA.YOU PICKED UP .4 OF AN INCH OFRAINFALL YOUR WAY IN THE EARLYMORNING HOURS.HERE IN NASHVILLE, WE'VE GOT ACURRENT READING FOR YOU NOWRIGHT AT 41 WITH A WINDNORTHWEST AT 13.IT FEELS LIKE 34.THERE'S RADAR.THE GOOD NEWS IS RAIN IS OUT OFHERE.THERE MAY BE A SPRINKLE OR SO INTHE EASTERN COUNTIES, BUT THINGSARE LOOKING GOOD.CHECK THE TEMPERATURES.WE'RE IN THE UPPER 30s, LOW 40sACROSS MOST OF OUR AREA.HERE'S WHAT'S UP THIS AFTERNOON.THAT NASHVILLE TEMPERATURE MAYINCH UP ANOTHER DEGREE OR TWO.THAT WILL BE IT.A G





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Lelan's morning forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:13Published 2 days ago Lelan's early morning forecast: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:28Published 2 days ago