Nashville brewery holds Galentine's Day feminine product drive

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
The Black Abbey Brewing Company is holding a special Galentine's Day event on Thursday to kick off the weekend of love.
Attention all ladies..

It'snever to early to celebrateValentines Day..

And today..The Black Abbey BrewingCompany will help you kick offyour weekend of love..

They'llbe hosting a specialGalentines Day event thisevening.

Starting at 3-30 ifyou head over to the bar onSidco Drive you can get a4-dollar fill of their NEWRiver running Hibiscus Goose(gosah) beer or any of theiryear round beers IF you bringa box of feminine products...This is all part of afundraiser to help every ágalin the mid-state maintainfeminine hygiene.

We arereally are really invested inour community..

As food drivesand other things like that.The Galentines Day event lastuntil 8 this evening..

Andit's not just for girls..

Thebar tells us guys are morethan welcome to come out aswell!




