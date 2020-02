Valentine's Day Started Off Great With Couples Getting Married At Love Park, City Hall OF JOY AND MATH MONEY.HAPPY VALENTINES DAY AND HAPPYWEDDING DAY TO ALL THE COUPLESOUT THERE.LOTS LOVE LOVE IN THE ERASWE CONTINUE OUR COVERAGE FORYOU.WE SENT "EYEWITNESS NEWS"REPORTER DAN KOOB OUT IN THECITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE ANDSISTERLY AFFECTION WE HEAR YOUARE CALLING YOURSELF KOOBICTODAY REPORT REPORT DO I LOVEA GOOD PUN SO I HAD TO GOAHEAD AND DO IT.I FEEL LIKE WE HAVE DONE MOREHARM THEN GOOD, TODAYPROBABLY.I AM AT DILWORTH PARK ASWEETHEART SKATING ON ALLNIGHT.I WILL TRY IN THE TO GET TAKENOUT BY THE STAFF HERE OR THISGENTLEMEN IN FRONT OF MOW BUTJUST ACROSS THE STREET AT LOVEPARK THERE WERE PEOPLE THATGOT MARRIED TODAY, THREESEPARATE BEAUTIFUL COUPLES HADAN OPPORTUNITY TO GET MARRIEDIN FRONT OF A TON OF PEOPLE,IT WAS COLD, WINDY, INCLUDINGTHOSE WHO ARE ALSO, AT CITYHALL, BUT THAT IS NOTEVERYBODY A LOT OF PEOPLE HADBEEN SLACKING, ON THEIRVALENTINES TAKE PLANS WHICHINCLUDED ALOFT PEOPLE WECAUGHT UP WITH TODAY, THROUGHOUR VARIOUS TRAVELS,THROUGHOUT THE DAY PEOPLETRYING TO GET THAT LAST MINUTESHOPPING DOWN OR THOUGHTFULIDEAS EXPRESSED.AT NORTHEAST FLOWERS HAVEBEEN, CHURNING OUT THE STEMSALL DAY AT STEINS AND LOVEPARK PHILLY TYPE WRITING HASTABLES WHERE YOU CAN, WRITE APOEM TO YOUR LOVED ONE.WE SIT DOWN.THEY HAVE THEIR OWNSTATIONARY.WE BROUGHT IT.PEOPLE CAN SIT DOWN, AND GETREAL PERSONAL.IT IS BITTER COAL.ALOFT PEOPLE HAVE WITHINCOMING OVER, BRAVING THE COLD.HARD TIME WITH THE GLOVES ONBUT THEY WANT TO DO IT.THEY HAVE BEEN GREAT.I NECESSITY IS THERE 60PICK UPS STILL UPSTAIRS ANDCOMING IN FOR THOSE AND WHENGUYS START GETTING OFF FROMWORK FOR FOUR OR FIVE OR SIXWE WILL HAVE EIGHT OR NINEPEOPLE YOU WILL SEE THEMRUNNING BACK AND FOR THE.BACK LIVE TONIGHT, THESWEETHEART SKATING ON MOST OFTHE EVENING.APE TOLD FROM 9:00 O'CLOCKTONIGHT.COMING UP AT 5:00 WE METPEOPLE DOING THOSE LAST MINNERLANDS TO GRAB THOSE A LASTMINUTE GIFTS FOR THEIRSWEETHEART.WE WILL INTRODUCE YOU THEM,BUT I WILL SAY WE AREPROTECTING THEIR IDENTITY TOKEEP THEM OUT OF THEIRRESPECTIVE DOG HOUSES, GUYS,BACK TO YOU.VERY GOOD IDEA MR. KOOBIC.YOU NEED YOUR ARROW, DUDE.