Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumoured surprise visit to Stanford University, where they supposedly spoke about a new charitable foundation they’re planning to launch soon.

Plus, go behind-the-scenes of Meghan’s ‘Vogue’ guest editorship.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew commercial to visit Stanford for brainstorming session

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines all week, like every week. The latest, this...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineSeattle Times


Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Stanford University: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone back to school.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



PookySoupy

GirlyGirl❤ The first signs of US media backlash against #HarryandMeghan have begun with a @nypost columnist attacking… https://t.co/TsUfWjquxa 2 seconds ago

laureleena

laurel RT @NewsHour: In Britain, it's called the "Sheku Effect": A rise in young people taking cello lessons inspired by 20-year-old @ShekuKM, who… 5 seconds ago

StevieBrexit

Post-Brexit-Steve American media turns on Harry and Meghan 'Harry loudly announced their arrival on the private circuit by telling w… https://t.co/NXHsi7fkkW 9 seconds ago

CompoundAye

compound aye Brainstorming with Harry and Meghan: Agenda- 0900 Introduction 0910 Brainstorming 0915 AOB Prince Harry and Meg… https://t.co/M2ICF6TClW 10 seconds ago

Draculababe

Kelly Ann Scovell RT @etnow: It’s a *royal special* like no other! 👑 We’re taking you inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s #Megxit! — All the details of t… 13 seconds ago

ProtestUrban

UrbanProtest RT @jebrittan2: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘declined’ invitation to Prince Andrew’s birthday, expert claims | London Evening Standard “It’s n… 1 minute ago

McJacqueline2

Jacqueline McBride👸🏿 RT @harpersbazaarus: The Sussexes Made a Low-Key Visit to Stanford University Earlier This Week https://t.co/ufmV2F5nVc 2 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Actually, it would be pretty easy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to build a billion-dollar b… https://t.co/2Bz2QqkToO 2 minutes ago


Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet academics at Stanford University [Video]Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet academics at Stanford University

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet academics at Stanford University The pair are creating a new charitable organisation after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, and as part of their..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:11Published

Strict Food & Etiquette Rules the Royal Family & Their Guests Must Follow [Video]Strict Food & Etiquette Rules the Royal Family & Their Guests Must Follow

The members of the royal family and their guests have to follow some pretty serious rules about food that would probably make anyone nervous to slip up. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published

