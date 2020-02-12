Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford
ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumoured surprise visit to Stanford University, where they supposedly spoke about a new charitable foundation they’re planning to launch soon.
Plus, go behind-the-scenes of Meghan’s ‘Vogue’ guest editorship.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet academics at Stanford University The pair are creating a new charitable organisation after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, and as part of their..
