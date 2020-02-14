Global  

Cast Premieres ‘Outlander’ Season 5

ET Canada brings you on the red carpet of the season 5 premiere of “Outlander”, where co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin tease what fans can expect from the new episodes.

Plus, they open up about their passionate fan base.
