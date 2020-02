Church-Goers At Catholic Parish In New Jersey Fighting To Keep Century-Old Church Open 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:41s - Published Cleve Bryan reports. Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Church-Goers At Catholic Parish In New Jersey Fighting To Keep Century-Old Church Open WE WILL TELL BUT BIG CHANGESNEXT WEEK COMING UP.ALEX AND IN A TO SHALL A BACKTO YOU.CHURCH GOERS IN A CATHOLICPARISH DOWN THE SHORE AREFIGHT TO GO CHEAP THEIR CHURCHBUILDING OPENED EVEN IF THEYHAVE TO BATTLE CHURCHOFFICIALS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCLEVE BRYAN'S LIVE IN SEEAISLE CITY WITH MORE ON THISQUEST TO SAVE ST. JOSEPH'SCHURCH, CLEVE.REPORTER: MANY OF THEPARISHIONERS HERE AT ST.JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH INSEE AISLE CITY OF BEENBATTLING WITH OUR OWN CHURCHPARISH, LEADER, AS WELL ASDIOCESE ABOUT WHETHER OR NOTTO SAVE THE 135 YEAR-OLDORIGINAL CHURCH BUILDING ANDTHOSE IN FAVOR OF THE SAVINGTHE BUILDING WERE DEALT A VERYALARMING NOTE THINKS WEEK.THE DIOCESE ISSUE WAS MEN AS ADECREE OF RELGATION WHICHBASICALLY SAYS THAT THE CHURCHBUILDING IS NO LONGERCONSIDERED SACRED AND CAN BETORN DOWN.SEVERAL YEARS AGO PARISH BUILTAN ADDITION WHICH HAS OVERTIMECOME TO HOUSE ALL OF THECHURCH ACTIVITIES BUT RATHERTHAN RESTORE HISTORICBUILDING, THAT HAS BEEN CLOSEDSINCE SUPER STORM SANDY, THEPRIEST AND DIOCESE WANT TOSPEND MONEY ON BUILDING A NEWFACILITY.BUT NEARLY 2500 PEOPLE HAVESIGNED A PETITION TO SAVE THETHEY TELL US THEY FEELBETRAYED BECAUSE THEY HAVE PUTOUT MONDAY WHICH REPEATEDPROMISES THAT THE ORIGINALCHURCH BUILDING WOULD BERESTORED.THE DIOCESE HAVE A PLAN.WE HAD A DECREE THEY WOULDLIKE NOT TO KEEP IT SACRED.IT SHOULD REMAIN SACRED.THAT IS WHAT WE WERE PROMISEDIN 2008, THAT THIS CHURCH WASGOING TO STAY.WE RAISED 2.5 MILLION-DOLLARON THE CONDITION THAT THISHISTORIC CHURCH WOULD STAY.REPORTER: COMING UP LATERON "EYEWITNESS NEWS" WE WILLTELL BUT THE TOLL ALL OF THIS





