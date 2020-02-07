Rare Video of Accused Murderer, Mike Cox, Doing Cartoon Impressions (Lori Vallum Case)

Occurred on October 30, 2016 / Wichita, Kansas, USA Info from Licensor: "Rare Footage of Global story.

This footage is Lori Daybell's brother Alex Cox, and it is in the news globally right now!

The only photo of Alex Cox being distributed has been taken from this footage.

The only other picture circulating is a postage stamp sized photo.

Alex Cox has been said to have killed Lori Daybell's Husband in self defense September, 2019, and now Alex is Dead as of Dec.

12th, 2019.

So, this is rare footage of Alex Cox, the deceased brother of the news/media story of Lori Vallow and the disappearance of her children.

Also...This is hands down best Looney Toons impersonator ever."