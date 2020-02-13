Global  

Trump Taking Billion From Navy To Build Wall

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chad Swysgood The Trump administration is again raiding Pentagon funds in order to defy Congress and pay for the construction of a border wall between the US and Mexico.

The Department of Defense is diverting $3.8 billion from military projects to pay for the barrier, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
