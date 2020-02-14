Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish Releases Hauntingly Beautiful James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Releases Hauntingly Beautiful James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Releases Hauntingly Beautiful James Bond Song 'No Time to Die' | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Releases Hauntingly Beautiful James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | Billboard News

Billie Eilish's eagerly anticipated James Bond theme, "No Time to Die," finally dropped, making her the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish releases new James Bond track

Billie Eilish releases new James Bond trackBillie Eilish has released the new theme song for James Bond's No Time To Die. Eilish is the youngest...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReutersBollywood LifeJapan TodayFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphTamworth Herald


Billie Eilish releases ‘No Time to Die’ title song, becomes youngest singer to record ‘James Bond’ theme

The 25th installment in the franchise will mark the last outing for Daniel Craig as the 007 agent
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

etimes

ETimes .@billieeilish has released her much-anticipated #JamesBond theme song #NoTimeToDie #BillieEllish For the lates… https://t.co/Xv4YMciuyB 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song 'No Time to Die' | THR News [Video]Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News

Billie Eilish has shared her piece of Bond history, with the Grammy winner’'s track "No Time to Die" debuting online. At 18, Eilish is the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:25Published

Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish [Video]Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish Justin took to his Instagram Stories to praise Billie after she released her Bond theme for 'No Time To Die'. Billie is the youngest musician ever to write..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.