17-year-old charged with carjacking teen

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 17-year-old charged with carjacking teen ARRESTED...CHARG ED WITHCARJACKING ANOTHER TEEN ALEADING POLICE ON A PURSUIT.THIS HAPPENED EARLY THISMORNING JUST BEFORE 2 OCLOCKIN ANNAPOLIS. POLICE SAY THE1━ YEA━OLD VICTIM DROVE TOJOHNSON PLACE TO MEET A GIRL.THAT'S WHEN EDGAR ORTEGAJUNIOR APPROACHED THE VICTIM'SCAR WITH A SLEDGEHAMMER...SAYING HE HAD A GUN AND WASGOING TO KILL HIM. THE VICTIMGOT OUT OF THE CAR AND RANAWAY... BUT DROPPED HIS KEYS.ORTEGA PICKED THEM UP... ANDLEFT IN THE CAR. THAT'S WHENAN OFFICER SPOTTED THE CAR."The officer turned on hisemergency lights andsirens...at bayshorelanding.....it had struckthree parked and unoccupiedcars in the parking lot beforethe drive fled from the vehiclon foot the officer was ableto catch him pretty quicklyand arrest him." ORTEGA FACNEARLY TWO DOZEN CHARGES...INCLUDING ROBBERY...CARJA





