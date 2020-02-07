Global  

Justin Bieber Raises Money For LA Nonprofit With New 'Intentions' Music Video

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber released his latest album "Changes" Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity.
