Olean middle school students make sure others don't eat lunch alone on Valentine's Day

7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALAERREBHI PULLS UP ACHAIR AND SITS USDOWN FOR THISSTORY..THIS VALENTINE'S DAYIS ALL ABOUTSPREADING THE LOVE,NOT JUST TO THOSECLOSE TO YOU BUT TOSOMEONE YOU'VENEVER HUNG OUTWITH BEFORE."IT'S ACTUALLY PRETTYCOOL!I LOVE IT."

I LOVE IT."AT OLEANINTERMEDIATE MIDDLESCHOOL, STUDENTSARE CELEBRATINGTHE NATIONAL NO ONEEATS ALONE DAY.

THEIDEA IS FOREVERYONE TO FEELINCLUDED, MAKE NEWFRIENDS, AND NOTSIT ALONE AT LUNCH."YOU GET A STICKER,AND YOU GET TO SIT ATTHAT COLOR OF THETABLE AND THEN YOUGET TO MEET NEPEOPLE THAT YOUHAVEN'T MET YET.IT'S ABOUT GETTINGOUT OF YOURCOMFORT ZONE ANDHAVING LUNCH WITHCLASSMATES YOUMIGHT NOT HAVESPOKEN TO BEFORE."WHEN I FIRST CAME INI THOUGHT I WASN'TGOING TO BE HAPPYWHERE I SIT AT, BUT IAM AND I'M THANKFUL.THE LUNCH TIMEINITIATIVE IS ALSOTEACHING STUDENTSABOUT INCLUSION."MOST PEOPLE MIGHTEAT ALONE BECAUSETHEY MIGHT HAVE ANYPHYSICAL OR MENTALDISABILITIES AND WEWANT TO FIX THATAND LISTEN TO THISSTUDENT'S ADVICEABOUT TAKING RISKS"YOU MIGHT BEMISSING OUT ON AREALLY GOOD FRIENDOPPORTUNITY IF YOUDON'T TRY AND MINGLEWITH EVERYBODY.'CAUSE LIKE THEYCOULD BE YOUR BESTFRIEND."BUT SINCE IT'SNORMAL TO GETLITTLE NERVOUS,STUDENTS GOT AHELPING HAND FROMSOME SAINTBONAVENTUREUNIVERSITY SPORTSTEAM PLAYERS."THIS WAS A GREATWAY TO GET OUT HERE,MEET SOME KIDS, HAVESOME PRETTY COOLCONVERSATIONS WITHTHEM."THE ORGANIZERS TELME THIS IS THE FIRSTTIME THE SCHOOL HASTAKEN PART INCELEBRATING NO ONEEATS ALONE DAY, ANDSTUDENTS LOVED