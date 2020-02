Philadelphia Officials Host Mass Wedding At City Hall On Valentine's Day 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:55s - Published Natasha Brown reports. Natasha Brown reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Officials Host Mass Wedding At City Hall On Valentine's Day WELL, LOVE'S ALL AROUND USON THIS VALENTINES DAY,ESPECIALLY RIGHT HERE INPHILADELPHIA, CITY OF SISTERLYLOVE, BROTHERLY LOVE ANDSISTERLY AFFECTION.THAT NICKNAME PROVED TO BEVERY TRUE TODAY ASPHILADELPHIA OFFICIALS HOSTEDA MASS WEDNESDAY NOTHING CITYHALL IN CELEBRATION OF THEVALENTINES DAY.NATASHA BROWN'S HERE TO TELLBUS ONE HOUR LOVE FEST FOR 50COUPLES TYING THE KNOT.HI.HI THERE QUITE THE LOVEFEST.LOVE WAS IN THE AIR ATPHILADELPHIA CITY HALL TODAYTHIS VALENTINES DAY TURNEDINTO QUITE A WEDDING FRENZYFOR DOZENS OF COUPLES ALLRACING TO THE COURTROOM TO SAYI DO.VERY SPECIAL.REPORTER: MARRIAGES WEREHAPPENING AT A FAST PACE ATPHILADELPHIA CITY HALL, THEVOWS, THE I DO WERE COMINGFAST AND FURIOUSLY ON THISWEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA KICKEDOFF AT NOON TIME.WHAT IS MORE SPECIAL THENHIM GIVING ME ON VALENTINESDAY HIS DEVOTION, LOYALTY ANDLAST NAME AND ME GIVING ITBACK TO HIM.REPORTER: TEN VOLUNTEERJUDGES MARRIED 50 DIFFERENTCOUPLES AT CITY HALL WITHIN ANONE HOUR PERIOD.WHILE YOU CAN ALWAYS GETMARRIED AT CITY HALL ONTUESDAY AND THURSDAY, THERE ISJUST SOMETHING ABOUT THIS DAYTHAT MAKES IT ALL OF THE MORESPECIAL.I THINK EVERY JUDGE IN OURSYSTEM WOULD COME DO THIS IFTHEY COULD BECAUSE THIS IS AGREAT EVENT.WE GET AN OPPORTUNITY TO SEEPEOPLE AT THEIR BEST RED TOYMAKE A LIFE TOGETHER.IT IS AN HONOR FOR A JUDGE TODO THIS TODAY.KISS YOUR BEAUTIFUL BRIDE.VALENTINES DAY MYSWEETHEART.I'M MARRIED, A ROMANTICAPPARENTLY.WE WANTED SOMETHING LOW KEYAND NOT REALLY OVER THE TOP,WE GOT OUR CHILDREN HERE ANDIT WAS PERFECT.REPORTER: COUPLES GOT THEWHATTO HAVE A PHOTO OPP AFTERTHE CEREMONY WITH THE JUDGEAND REGISTER OF THE WILLSCAPTURING THEIR MOMENT OF THEJOY, MATRIMONII.I WOULD LIKE THE NUMBER2/14/2020 AND WE JUST DECIDEDTO DO IT.THIS IS OUR 13TH YEAR OF USBEING TOGETHER AS A COUPLE SOWE JUST MADE IT OFFICIAL, YES.IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN OURANNIVERSARY SO IT IS A SPECIALTAKE.REPORTER: WHILE MARRIAGESHAPPENED RAPIDLY THOSECOMMITTED TO LOVE ARE HOPINGFOR A LASTING FOREVERPARTNERSHIP WE KNOW WEDDINGCEREMONIES USUALLY TAKE PLACEON TUESDAY AND THURSDAY, ATCITY HALL BUT FIRST TERMREGISTER OF WILLS, WANT TODDMAKE THIS VALENTINES CEREMONYA VERY SPECIAL EVENT AND SHECERTAINLY DID THAT.CONGRATULATIONS TO THE HAPPYCOUPLES.HAPPY VALENTINES DAY EVERYONE.TO ALL OF YOU AS WELL.JUDGE GOODHEART START THATHAD YEARS AGO.GREAT NAME.HER LEGACY LIVES ON.THAT IS GREAT.THANK YOU.PERHAPS YOU HAVE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Philadelphia's City Hall Celebrates Valentine's Day By Marrying 50 Couples In One Hour Marriages were happening at a dizzying pace at Philadelphia City Hall on Friday. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:59Published 3 hours ago Valentine's Day Started Off Great With Couples Getting Married At Love Park, City Hall Dan Koob reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:21Published 3 hours ago