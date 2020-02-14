Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

He was found guilty of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud.

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his...

Danny Deplorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @claytonePioneer : It looks like he must have represented himself, he should have gotten a good lawyer. Michael Avenatti convicted on al… 3 minutes ago

jock RT @EpochTimes : Attorney #MichaelAvenatti was convicted on all 3 counts related to his efforts to extort millions of dollars from @Nike . T… 1 minute ago

Leslie Weikle and Sarah Weikle RT @MBNRox : Yes! Yes ! Convicted on all Counts!! @realDonaldTrump Michael Avenatti convicted of trying to extort Nike | Fox News https://… 32 seconds ago

Barbara T. Herbst RT @charliekirk11 : BREAKING: Michael Avenatti found guilty on all counts in his Nike extortion trial CNN & MSNBC had him on 108 times in… 29 seconds ago