Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

He was found guilty of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud.
Recent related news from verified sources

JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NewsyCBC.caDaily Caller



Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case [Video]Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial [Video]Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial

Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, has been found guilty on all counts of trying to extort Nike.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published

