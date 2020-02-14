Global  

Valentine's Day is a day for lovers and it's also a day for florists.
V-day Sales

Valentine's day is a day for lovers..

It's also a day for florists..

Our stephanie poole joins us live in the studio with more on how gift shops are handling the crowds.

Video in monitor aundrea, the rest of the retail world has black friday, but for flower an gift shops, february 14th is the big shopping day.

I dropped by a shop in winston county to see how business is going.

Beverly's baskets,gifts, and flowers shop in louisville stays busy, but as valentine's day approaches employees barely have time to stop and smell the roses.

" we've run out of just about everything, it's been a busy busy year."

Beverley wray says people are trying to get their hands on last minute gifts.... and there's a clear favorite// " roses, red roses, white roses, just different kinds of assortments of roses."

Milus mcdonald is one of those shoppers searching for the perfect gift.

" it's valentine's day, most men get their ladies or wives something for valentine's day it's a just a day set aside for them.

I try to do the same and contribute.

I don't know what i'm going to get her this time, i just came to look around and see what i can get a hold to.

" employee ty hardin says almost every rose has been sold,and it's taken a-lot of preparation for the big day.

" you would think people would come in the day before and weeks ahead to plan it but some of us come at the last minute.

It's really hard on us because we have so much to do and it's all together at one time."

" we worked from 6 in the morning till 8 and 10 at night for the last 3 days, and we had to be here at 6 this morning.

It's just super busy, the phone is ringing and people are coming in and you're trying to help everybody but you hate for them to have to wait but they've been super nice about it."

Although valentine's day can be hectic, the team here is happy to put smiles on their customers' faces.

" it feels good that people come in and they're happy and ready to spend no matter how much it is to spend that money on roses and flowers and when they're satisfied with what they've got.

" it's not too late to find a something special for a loved one.

If you're still in need of valentine flowers many florists are



