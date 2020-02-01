In The Spotlight: Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Bring Star Power To Boston Stage

The Neil Simon play, "Plaza Suite", has returned to the Emerson Colonial Theatre for the first time since making its world premiere there back in 1968.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sarah Jessica Parker remembers late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to her late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen, following news the star had passed. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:41Published 2 weeks ago Charmed S02E12 Needs to Know Charmed 2x12 "Needs to Know" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo trailer - WHAT THE HEART DESIRES - A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (guest star Azura Skye) draws Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel (Melonie.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:21Published on February 1, 2020