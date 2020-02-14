Tire Discounters Proposal

Fort oglethorpe is spreading love on valentine's day.

The tire discounters store on battlefield parkway is using its sign to help customers send out messages to loved ones.

People submit their ideas to the company.

One fort oglethorpe man used the sign to propose to his girlfriend.

It's one way the business is giving its customers a little bit extra on this special day.

"being apart of a family owned company, you know tire discounters has been family owned since we started.

Being, part of a family owned company to bring that happiness into somebody's life to bring just a smile or laughter just part of their day, is all what we are about."

The signs usually feature a funny saying or it tells people what is on sale.

Around valentine's day is the only time they let customers take