Jim Hopper Is Alive In 'Stranger Things' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:06s - Published This was a huge cliffhanger in season 3. This was a huge cliffhanger in season 3.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this crys blevins RT @Panayisalad: *Finds out that Hopper is alive* Every single Stranger Things fan on the planet: #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/7i9QY3T… 21 seconds ago 👼🏽 RT @Spillthetea27: Stranger things fans after founding out that Hopper is alive: #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/1efDekNXQL 37 seconds ago JOKERMAIN RT @IGN: Netflix finally confirmed who “the American” was from the Stranger Things Season 3 stinger after months of uncertainty. https://t.… 2 minutes ago BossMan BJ RT @ZestyZeo: Theory: Hopper is alive in stranger things but the crew never find him and he is trained by the Russians and becomes Red Guar… 2 minutes ago Kevin Schmitz RT @LightsCameraPod: New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 teaser released, revealing Jim Hopper is alive. https://t.co/PSuHh6SbLK 3 minutes ago Maddie @Stranger_Things HOPPER IS ALIVE OMG OMG 3 minutes ago