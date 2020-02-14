Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jim Hopper Is Alive In 'Stranger Things'

Jim Hopper Is Alive In 'Stranger Things'

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Jim Hopper Is Alive In 'Stranger Things'This was a huge cliffhanger in season 3.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser reveals Hopper lived

The first glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things is here and things are looking pretty...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comJust Jaredgeek.comJust Jared JrTechRadarDaily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

suburbanmom94

crys blevins RT @Panayisalad: *Finds out that Hopper is alive* Every single Stranger Things fan on the planet: #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/7i9QY3T… 21 seconds ago

_dian4_

👼🏽 RT @Spillthetea27: Stranger things fans after founding out that Hopper is alive: #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/1efDekNXQL 37 seconds ago

goldenbro125

JOKERMAIN RT @IGN: Netflix finally confirmed who “the American” was from the Stranger Things Season 3 stinger after months of uncertainty. https://t.… 2 minutes ago

MyMoneyCauls

BossMan BJ RT @ZestyZeo: Theory: Hopper is alive in stranger things but the crew never find him and he is trained by the Russians and becomes Red Guar… 2 minutes ago

KevinSchmitz22

Kevin Schmitz RT @LightsCameraPod: New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 teaser released, revealing Jim Hopper is alive. https://t.co/PSuHh6SbLK 3 minutes ago

mmaaddddiiee

Maddie @Stranger_Things HOPPER IS ALIVE OMG OMG 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News [Video]David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News

He's back! Following the season three cliffhanger, David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the new season of 'Stranger Things.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:33Published

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser [Video]Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser The character, who is played by David Harbour, was thought to have died at the end of season three. The trailer shows Hopper to be alive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.