R. Kelly Faces New Indictment

R. Kelly Faces New Indictment

R. Kelly Faces New Indictment

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports a new federal indictment has been handed down against embattled singer R.

Kelly in Chicago, adding a new sexual abuse victim not mentioned in the original case, but removing another victim from the charges.
R. Kelly faces updated indictment on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

R. Kelly is facing a new indictment in Chicago federal court on charges of sexual abuse of a minor...
ottoriseijin

おっとり星人 R. Kelly faces updated indictment on charges of sexual abuse of a minor https://t.co/muow3y6Rtr 2 minutes ago

JtTimetraveler

Trust The Plan RT @BoSnerdley: R. Kelly faces updated indictment on charges of sexual abuse of a minor https://t.co/jjGrokizu3 via @usatoday 9 minutes ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley R. Kelly faces updated indictment on charges of sexual abuse of a minor https://t.co/jjGrokizu3 via @usatoday 56 minutes ago

BeverlyMtGPatch

Beverly-MtG Patch R. Kelly Faces New Federal Indictment In Chicago; Adding New Victim, But Removing Another https://t.co/rjDQXlcoBm https://t.co/YD4wXFe3Aa 1 hour ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News What is at the center of the new indictment against R&B Singer R. Kelly? https://t.co/7EWYGvtIi9 1 hour ago

rubylu18

Rubylu RT @cbschicago: R. Kelly Faces New Federal Indictment In Chicago; Adding New Victim, But Removing Another https://t.co/Xun0evLBgG https://t… 1 hour ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music R. Kelly Faces New Sex Abuse Charges From Illinois Federal Prosecutors - In a superseding indictment filed Thursday… https://t.co/eHT6jseQAx 2 hours ago

LincolnSILPatch

Lincoln Square Patch R. Kelly Faces New Federal Indictment In Chicago; Adding New Victim, But Removing Another https://t.co/cNGD4v8Vjv 2 hours ago


Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett [Video]Inside The New Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett now faces a new indictment charging him with six counts of disorderly conduct, claiming he lied about a violent attack last year. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:45Published

What Will New Smollett Indictment Mean For Kim Foxx [Video]What Will New Smollett Indictment Mean For Kim Foxx

A new indictment against Jussie Smollett comes weeks before Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx faces the Illinois primary election. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:08Published

