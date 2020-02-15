Tampa art teacher Cookie Mitchell helps teens get academic and athletic college scholarships 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:52s - Published Tampa art teacher Cookie Mitchell helps teens get academic and athletic college scholarships Cookie Mitchell's art class at Brooks Debartolo Collegiate High School is a place where creativity and confidence collide. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tampa art teacher Cookie Mitchell helps teens get academic and athletic college scholarships IF YOU RECOGNIZE THEM CALL THESHERIFF OFFICE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Brooks DeBartolo Tampa art teacher Cookie Mitchell helps teens get academic and athletic college scholarships https://t.co/cbrjGupoQn 3 days ago