Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable'

Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable'

Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable'

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like &quot;complete disposables,&quot; Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told a jury in closing arguments Friday at his New York City rape trial.

On a TV monitor next to the jury box, prosecutors displayed photos of Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra and five other accusers who testified.
