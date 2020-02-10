Global  

Billie Eilish: 'Bombed' Oscars Performance

Apple Music Billie Eilish performed a cover of &quot;Yesterday&quot; by The Beatles for the 2020 Oscars&apos; &quot;In Memoriam&quot; segment.

On Thursday, she revealed to Zane Lowe that she was sick during the ceremony.

&quot;I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance,&quot; she told Apple Music&apos;s New Music Daily host.

Eilish also said the experience was &quot;so scary&quot; because it was a different crowd than she was used to.

&quot;It was also, like, the Oscars is not my people,&quot; she said.
