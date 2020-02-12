You Had One Job

Sometimes you have to have a little fun at work, it makes the day go by faster.

What kind of work fun are we talking about?

Scare pranking your co-workers, jousting in the office while riding on a rolling chair, attempting handstands on your desk, or just standing there laughing your face off when someone crashes a heavy piece of machinery.

This compilation goes to show you that don't always have to be bored at work.