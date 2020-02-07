Veterans Celebrate Love on Valentine’s Day

Western kentucky veterans got a sweet treat this valentine's day.

The joseph "eddie" ballard veterans center had a party for their residence.

Couples were put to the tes?

Seeing how well they really know each othe?

By playing a traditional newl?wed game.

Some of them had been married for half a century.

One happy couple?

Let us in on their secret to decades in a happy marriage.

"being married is hard work, it's just something you keep on working on everyday."

"24/7 job."

"but it's just something that pays off."

The happy couple?

Also recommends trying not to go to sleep angry or upset with your partner.