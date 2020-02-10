Female Taken to NE Medical Center for Coronavirus Testing 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:03s - Published Female Taken to NE Medical Center for Coronavirus Testing The woman's symptoms, what medical staff is monitoring and what you can do to protect yourself.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sussex student taken from campus in ambulance for coronavirus testing A Sussex student was taken by masked medical staff in an ambulance to be tested for coronavirus...

Brighton and Hove News - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this USA Patriot @jamesdwilder @benshapiro If it were really about the right to a medical procedure that is meant to be taken only u… https://t.co/G2Ijm42MSF 4 days ago