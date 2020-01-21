Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Utility Crews Working To Restore Power

Utility Crews Working To Restore Power

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Utility Crews Working To Restore Power

Utility Crews Working To Restore Power

Sophia Borrelli spent the day in Athens where crews are working hard to restore power to customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's storms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Utility Crews Working To Restore Power

Our website waay tv dot com.

Right now, crews in athens are hard at work trying to restore power to customers who have been in the dark since wednesday's storms. among the 70 customers without power at this moment is a mom worried about how the outage is impacting her baby.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is in limestone county talking to the woman about her concerns, and getting informaton on when the lights finally may come back on.

Sophia?

I'm here on crestview street in athens where in the last few minutes the power has finally come back on for neighbors on this street.

When i spoke with one mother earlier today she said her focus is on her child whitney minnick, lives in athens: "we heard a loud crack of thunder and the power just shut off."

Whitney minnick and her family along with some of her neighbors on crestview street spent the day without power.

Minnick says she is most worried about her 6 month old baby.

Whitney minnick, lives in athens: "she currently has a cold, so we need to get her heat as soon as possible."

Crews with athens utilities are repairing power lines to restore power as soon as possible for people in the community.

Wednesday night, as many as 3,000 customes were without power.

Whitney minnick, lives in athens: "we're also concerned if were going to lose the food in our refrigerator and our freezer and just all this cold weather coming in, we're just trying to figure out how we are going to stay warm."

A friend of minnick's tells me she did go to a family members house to stay until the power came back on.

In the last half hour i have seen athens utilities crews out on the streets working to get that power back on.

Live in athens - sophia borrelli waay




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEFireChiefs

New England Association of Fire Chiefs 2/8/2020 5:00PM UPDATE: Approximately 5,000 outages remain. Report outages to your utility provider at least once d… https://t.co/mNxIUxRJ1H 5 days ago

NH_HSEM

NH HSEM 2/8/2020 5:00PM UPDATE: Approximately 5,000 outages remain. Report outages to your utility provider at least once d… https://t.co/91PBsW5Xcf 6 days ago

jackson3pack

David Jackson RT @DukeEnergy: North Carolina and South Carolina laws require drivers to slow down and move their vehicles over as far as safely possible… 6 days ago

DukeEnergy

Duke Energy North Carolina and South Carolina laws require drivers to slow down and move their vehicles over as far as safely p… https://t.co/8W0L3vO00D 1 week ago

PeaceRiverEC

Peace River Electric Cooperative Duette Update: New estimated time to restore power is 6pm today. Utility crews are working in tandem to repair tran… https://t.co/Kshm66tg9p 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crews still working to restore power in Josephine County on Saturday [Video]Crews still working to restore power in Josephine County on Saturday

Pacific Power estimates that 6,000 customers remain without power in the region.

Credit: KDRVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.