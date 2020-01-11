Global  

Storms Cause Flooding Issues

Storms Cause Flooding Issues

Storms Cause Flooding Issues

Alexis Scott reports from Colbert county where she spoke with the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department as they are worried about people staying safe in the area.
Storms Cause Flooding Issues

One was hurt.

About an hour south of the area where that tornado hit - parts of a colbert county home are underwater.

First responders sent us these photos.

The house is on hickerson avenue in littleville.

That's just 10 miles south of muscle shoals.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the littleville volunteer fire department.

They're worried about people staying safe in the area.

The fire department told me the power to this house is still on.

And if anyone gets in this water... drowning isn't the only safety issue!

Jimmy winstead, littleville fire chief "if anybody walks off in it, they could be electrocuted.

I'm sure there's sewage getting in the water from the septic tank and if the house caught on fire, we couldn't get to it," jimmy winstead is the chief of littleville volunteer fire department.

He told me this water is several feet deep.

He is stressing that no one comes down this road if they don't know the area.

Jimmy winstead, littleville fire chief "it's about 8 to 10 feet deep right there," he told me the homeowner is distraught about losing her home.

He's never seen this street flood like this before.

Now... he's working with the city to try and do something for the woman who lost everything.

Jimmy winstead, littleville fire chief "we just want to help the lady," chief winstead told me this street connects back to the highway and there are no street lights.... there are these caution cones up but he's warning for everyone to just stay away from the area for safety.

Reporting in littleville, alexis scott waay-31 news we have a full list of flooded roads




