CHEAP EAT$: Bella VIta Ristorante

DAY BEING SOCLOSE, LOVE IS INTHE AIR SO WEWANTED TO STAYWITH THEROMANCE THEMEAND COME TOBELLA VITA INELKHORN WHEREEVERY MEAL WILLMAKE YOU FALL INLOVE.---- IN THE HEART OFELKHORN....YOU CAN FINDEQUISITE ITALIANDISHES ANDWINE....51:06 51:16"WE'VE GOTCALIFORNIA WINES,OREGON WINES,WINES FROM ITALY,WINES FROM NEWZEALAND, AND WEHAVE THEM FOR SIXMONTHS TO A YEARAND THENSOMETIMES WE WILLBRING IN FEATUREDWINES.51:16"AT BELLA VITA...YOU CAN HAVE AFUN GIRLSNIGHT....SPECIALFAMILYOUTINGS....ANDROMANTICEVENINGS.51:45 - 51:59"WE'RE VERYKNOWLEDGEABLEABOUT THE WINEAND THE MENUAND SO WE CANPAIR THINGS FORYOU.AND WE JUST WANTTO MAKE IT A GOODEXPERIENCE AND ITHINK THE MUSICAND THE LIGHTING- WE DIM THELIGHTS AT NIGHT.OOH.AND WE JUST MAKEIT VERYPERSONABLE."52:55 - 53:05"DO YOU GET TOSEE A LOT OF LIKEFIRST DATES, ANDANNIVERSARIESHERE.YES, WE'VE HAD ALOT OF FIRST DATES,WE'VE HAD PEOPLEWHO COME BACKEVERY YEARBECAUSE THIS WASTHEIR FIRST DATEOR THEY GOTMARRIED ON OURPATIO."IT'S A FAVORITEFORCUSTOMERS...LIKEANDREA CRISTNER.50:45 - 50:55"SO HAVE YOU BEENHERE FOR A DATENIGHT?

YES I HAVE.DO YOU LIKE IT?

ILOVE IT.LIKE I SAID,FANTASTIC SERVICE,IT'S REALLY CLOSETO MY HOUSE, IT'SKIND OF TUCKEDAWAY BUT IT'SALWAYS BUSY."51:25 - 51:31"IT'S A GREAT SITDOWN PLACE FORDATE NIGHT AND ITHINK OLDDOWNTOWNELKHORN IS SOCHARMING."SHE LOVES THEBRUSCHETTA....AND IF YOU COMEBACK IN THEKITCHEN...YOU CANSEE WHY PEOPLEKEEP COMINGBACK.6:04 - 6:12"GRACIELA TALKINGABOUT SAUSAGESANDWICH INKITCHEN"THE KITCHENSTAFF...INCLUDINGGRACIELA....PREPARE SOMEMUY BENEDISHES....LIKETHEIR CHICKENCAPRI SANDWICH.....WITH BASILMAYO ....FRESHGRILLED CHICKENAND TOPPINGS.THEIR CHICKENPESTO PASTA ISMARVELOUS....AND THEIRSALMONGRIGLIA....WITHBASIL, ANDFETTUCININOODLES 30:32 -30:37 SUBTITLES"I THINK YOU"REMISSINGSOMETHING"OH MY GOD.36:39 - 37:12"KEVIN AND TERRI,YOU GUYS OWNTHIS PLACE.HOW LONG AGODID YOU GUYSMEET?

I THINK IT'SBEEN ABOUT 47YEARS.47 YEARS.WOW.MARRIED FOR 40,DATED FOR 7.THAT'S GOOD.YOU DON'T SEETHAT ANYMORE,THAT OFTEN.36:58 WELL SHEHASN'T GOTTEN RIDOF ME YET."39:23 - 39:36"WHAT DO YOUTHINK IS SOROMANTIC ABOUTWINE AND ITALIANFOOD?

WINE.THE WINE.OH I'M SURE AFTERA FEW BOTTLES OFWINE YOU'LL FEELPRETTY ROMANTIC.YEAH HALF ABOTTLE OF WINEAND YOU'REGOOD."AS FOR THEFOOD...LOVE ATFIRST BITE.42:35 42:45"THIS IS ALREADYBEYOND AMAZING.MMM.GOOD?

I JUST FELLIN LOVE WITH IT."EASILY COULD BE AROMANTIC SCENE.48:40 - 48:53"IT'S INCREDIBLEISN'T IT?

IS THATPESTO?

MMHMM.PESTO.AND THE CHEESE...OBVIOUSLYANYTHING WITHCHEESE IS AMAZING,TOMATOES, BUTTHAT SAUCE."43:35 - 43:48"I LOVE CHEESE.I ALWAYS SAY THATIN ANOTHER LIFE, IWOULD'VE BEENITALIAN IF I WASN'TMEXICAN.YOU COULDALWAYS ADOPT -OR TELL PEOPLEYOU'RE ITALIAN.EXACTLY.OR MAYBE MARRYAN ITALIAN ANDHAVE THE BEST OFBOTH WORLDS."47:01 - 47:22"WHAT ADVICEWOULD YOU GIVETO SOMEONEYOUNGER WHO ISMAYBE LOOKINGFOR A FORTY-YEARMARRIAGE, YOUKNOW - STARTINGOUT.WHAT WOULD YOUSAY?

JUST SAY, YESDEAR.EASIEST WAY TO DOIT.YES DEAR.AND YOU CAN ASKANY GUY THAT ANDTHEY'LL ALL SAY THESAME THING."47:26 - 47:30"YOU JUST GOTTABE LIKE, TAKE ME TOBELLA VITA.JUST KEEP SMILING."AS FOR THESTORKS...THEY WANT EVERYDININGEXPERIENCE FORTHEIRCUSTOMERS...TOBE PERSONALIZED.46:03 46:16"EVERYBODY WANTSTO GO WHEREPEOPLE KNOWYOUR NAME ANDWE TRY VERY HARDTO REMEMBERPEOPLE, OURSERVERS TRY ANDREMEMBER PEOPLE,AND WHEN THEYCOME IN, IT'S ALLFIRST NAME BASIS.I WANT TO KNOWWHO YOU ARE."THE PLACE CAN BEA BIT PRICER FORDINNER...BUT QUITE THESTEAL FOR LUNCH.49:22 - 49:39"THIS IS A CUTE, HIPPLACE.MORE AFFORDABLEFOR LUNCH, A BITMORE UPSCALE FORDINNER.YES, MOST PRICESARE ABOUT $7.99.FOR LUNCH.AND THEN DINNER -WHAT DO THOSEPRICES LOOK LIKE?FROM 13 TO 20."48:20 - 48:31"YOU HAVE A LOTTO EAT GIRL.YOU'D BESURPRISED HOW -ARE YOU GOING TOHELP?

YEAH HEHELPS.THAT'S HIS JOB.HE DOES THAT ANDTHEN HE HELPSBECAUSE THERE'SJUST NO WAY.I MEAN I PROBABLYCOULD BUT I LIKETO SHARE."YOU CAN FINDBELLA VITA INELKHORN AT THECORNER OF NORTHMAIN ANDELKHORN DRIVE.IT'S OPEN EVERYDAY OF THE WEEK.THE ADDRESS ANDHOURS ARE ONTHE SCREEN.