HWY 231 Shut Down Due To Crack Caused By Storms

Najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

Tonight we're bringing you team coverage of storm damage across north alabama.

We start with waay 31's shosh bedrosian.

She joins us live from lacey's spring after talking with a road engineer about the repair plan.

I spoke with the north region engineer for the department of transportation.

He told me they plan to removed the pavement where the cracks are so they can determine what the problem is, and then fix it.

The department of transportation was monitoring a large crack in the south bound lane of highway 231 after heavy rain fall.

Then - last night, several cracks on the north bound lane also reopened.

Over the course of a few hours, deep cracks surfaced on the highly traveled road.

The north region engineer told us today they never expected it to get this bad.

Curtis vincent, north engineer for aldot "this was a significant event that happened overnight.

We were not anticipating this and it's pretty severe.

We will be monitoring and evaluating the day with our technical engineers just to see how extensive it is and we'll come up with a solution to act as quickly as possible" the department doesn't know how long it will take to fix these deep cracks.

Right now - both sides of the road are shut down.

But with cold weather on the way tonight - people told me they're worried it could make matters worse.

.

Ohnny moore, lives in lacey's spring "i feel like it'll make the crack bigger with all reality.

When it freezes it's gonna expand it and make it even worse" not only is this road shutdown impacting commuters from marshall, morgan, and madison counties...but also bus routes for morgan county schools.

4 schools have change routes - but the school district is opening at its regular time tomorrow.

Reporting live in lacey's spring...sbwaay31 news.