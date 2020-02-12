Global  

Pie Five joins us with some delicious deals for Valentines Day and the day after.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pie Five

Piece of your heart.

C1 hey valentine's day is the day, especially if you live pizza.

Jc is here from pie 5 to tell us about the specials they have and help us build a pizza.

>> our specials will be saturday and friday.

Friday is valentine's day.

So, for all you loved ones, if you order online, which we go through door dash or you don't want to pick up in store or order on our app.

>> saturday is singles day.

>> singles awareness day.

We have for friday's day.

You can get two pizzas for $10.99.

We have a pizza for $5.99 and on friday, you use the code love 9.

You can get those for $10.99 online.

Saturday for singles awareness, you can get the $5.99 pizza if you use pizza bay nine.

>> i hope you got that.

If not, go to their website.

Tell us what pizza we will be making.

We are making the high five.

A meat lovers.

On our cauliflower crust.

On the keto diet or pound plunge.

>> i do not know that diet.

>> it's just a local one.

We have sausage is what would go on it.

We did a scoop and try to spread it out all the way.

>> that sure doesn't look like cauliflower.

>> and probably doesn't taste like it.

>> make sure and tell the people it doesn't taste like cauliflower.

Then we put cheese on there.

Sometimes a little more than it's supposed to be.

>> yeah.

For the cheese lovers.

>> cool.

>> can't do that in stores.

>> this is being made for us.

>> i bet with meat lovers.

We can see all the meat you're going to pile on.

Pepperoni, sausage.

Ham hamburger, bacon and ham.

Even though you have a cauliflower crust, you're still getting protein.

>> do you need help since we're running short of time?

>> sure.

>> about 30 seconds.

We have about 30 seconds.

>> i'm helping.

Then when we come back, right.

We're going to try this.

>> that is correct.

I have two, one on our cauliflower crust and one on traditional italian.

>> people don't realize your salads are to die for.

This one over here is our classic italian.

It's very popular.

And then we have our spinach salad which isn't our most popular.

>> our greek tast c1 we're back.

We're eating.

>> yes we're eating.

So good.

He was already eating the pepperoni.

>> he was getting a little snack in.

>> very good.

This cauliflower crust.

Hey, it's pizza and taste like pizza.

>> don't forget about this for valentine's day.

Use the code for valentine's day, love nine for valentines.

[real-time closed captioning




