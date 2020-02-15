Global  

Lemonis Previews Opening Weekend Versus Wright State

Mississippi State's road back to Omaha officially begins on Friday, as the Bulldogs host Wright State for the opening weekend.
Only one more night's rest before the first pitch of the 2020 college baseball season is here mississippi state begins its road to back to omaha at dudy noble field...facing wright state preseason all- american will take the mound tomorrow for the bulldogs when they take on the raiders the raiders are the reigning horizon league regular season champions....and while there's not much scouting for the first series of the year, head coach chris lemonis expects a tough test in the first weekend "when i came down here, the coach from wright state took my job at indiana, and he's done a phenomenal job.

Wright state has had great coaches, they play the game hard.

They're usually very aggressive, they're one of the top stolen base teams in the country.

Play very hard day in and day out.

We'll see some older pitchers.

I think the lineup has turned over, they've got a couple really special hitters in there, but they lost a good many hitters from last year.

So we're still trying to figure them out a little bit."

Jt ginn on the mound tomorrow for the bulldogs...the new ace from chris lemonis and company..the stats you see based on 2019 the rest of the weekend...some familiar some new..

Redshirt freshman christian ma-cloud will make his first appearance for the maroon and white on saturday and eric certantola will get the start as the sunday man in the rotation lemonis saying today all of the pitchers will be on a pitch count this weekend....as the bulldogs build towards bigger things as the season gets underway




