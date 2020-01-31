Global  

Carroll's Francis signs with Saint Francis

Carroll's Francis signs with Saint FrancisCarroll's Francis signs with Saint Francis
Carroll's Francis signs with Saint Francis

Final stop tonight comes at carroll..saint francis, meet melissa francis..the senior golfer signing to continue her career with the cougars in college..francis helped lead her chargers to a fourth place finish in sectionals last fall..

Congrats to melissa..her full interview is posted on w-f-f-t




