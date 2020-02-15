Moss Point alum Devin Booker gets first All-Star nod

Global  

On Saturday, Moss Point alum Devin Booker will take part in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend for the fifth time to start his career, but this will be his first time on an actual All-Star roster.
