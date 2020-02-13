Galentine's Day at Love & Stitches



Recent related videos from verified sources Nashville brewery holds Galentine's Day feminine product drive The Black Abbey Brewing Company is holding a special Galentine's Day event on Thursday to kick off the weekend of love. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:51Published 4 hours ago Galentine's Day In Pittsburgh While couples prepare to celebrate a day of love on Valentine's Day, gal pals are ready for a day of friendship on Galentine's Day! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:20Published 2 days ago