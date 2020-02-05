Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Out with the old..

And in with the new!

"the sullivan neighborhood revitalization initiative"..

Held "a special groundbreaking ceremony today"!

"leaders" broke ground for a new home that'll be built.

"some say"..

"this new home" is only the beginning..

To a complete "new look" for the city.

News 10's "richard solomon"..

Was there..

When the dirt was tossed.

He explains more..

About why "this house" is so special.

/////// susie..

The city of sullivan has torn down more than 80 old and crumbling homes in the community.

This new home is the first one being built under the revitalization initiative.

Some i spoke with say the new home is a fresh start.

< restoring pride and bringing a fresh look back to the sullivan community..

That's just some of the things this new home will do.

"people might just think..this is just a house.

It's really apart of a much bigger picture.

To increase the value to give people hope in areas that have just suffered for so long.

" mayor clint lamb says it's time to bring life back to the community.

So..they're starting with 409 west donaldson street.

The city and partners held a special groundbreaking ceremony on thursday.

This is the first home that'll be built under the "they gotta go" program.

That program demolished older homes that were becoming an eyesore.

Mayor lamb says now...it's time to rebuild.

Starting with this 2,000 square foot home "it's just all apart of the population retention and attraction and making the city of sullivan a great place to live, work, retire, and raise our kids" the sullivan city redevelopment commission and divine construction company will bring this image to life.

Christy pearison says the home will be like no other.

"not only are new homes being built famlies are coming in" pearison is the owner of construction company.

She says the house that sat here was once in her family.

This is her way of giving back to her hometown.

"you feel the pride of being apart of that community.

As we got to be apart of growing up on this lot we get to watch another family do the same thing " [notes:] richar} pearison says you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built..5 to 8 months from now.

