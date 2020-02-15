WCBI NEWS AT TEN - FEBRUARY 13, 2020

Show open a north mississippi man who claims he was beaten by officers with the water valley police department and yalobusha county sheriff's department... is now taking legal action... thank you for joining us tonight..

Davidtron logan is filing a lawsuit against the sheriff's department..

Former sheriff lance humphries.... along with the city of water valley... the water valley police department and police chief m.

W.

King// logan is suing the entities for numerous things including excessive force... and negligence..

The grenada county man claims he was attacked by officers during a checkpoint in august of 2019..

The suit says logan was unarmed and claims he was beaten for no reason... carlos moore is representing logan... the suit does not state how much logan is suing for... we reached out to the yalobusha sheriff's department, they tell us they are not aware of the lawsuit..... to read the full lawsuit just visit our website at wcbi dot com.... a man convicted of a 20-15 murder in clay county will remain in prison.

Today, the mississippi supreme court affirmed the conviction and sentence of raheem johnson.

Johnson was convicted of first degree murder in 20-18 for the shooting death of james white on dixie road in clay county back in february 20-15.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.

He appealed his case to the state supreme court citing insufficient evidence.... improper jury instructions.... improper grand jury indictment... and an erroneous verdict.

The justices concluded that the actions of prosecutors and the presiding judge were correct, and they affirmed both the conviction and the sentence.

An itawamba county man faces a capital murder charge after the body of a man reported missing this past weekend.... was found in a well on the suspect's property.

Twenty five year old mitchell shumpert is charged with one count of capital murder.

Sheriff chris dickinson says shumpert is accused of murdering 26 year old dylan cayson.

On wednesday, cayson's body was found at the bottom of a 30 foot well .

Sheriff dickinson says shumpert lived in a trailer on the property where cayson's body was discovered.

The sheriff says it appears robbery may be a motive... and investigators are looking at evidence to find out what led up to the crime.

"we need to understand every element of that, to get us there, then the actual crime itself, the forensics of that, we have to work that part and then since we had a body that was disposed of , there's another part of an investigation we have to do in that."

Sheriff dickinson says the men knew each other.

The sheriff will request that shumpert be held without bond.

Take new at 10 stinger gfx if you're a democrat in lowndes county an important day is coming up this weekend...// saturday is the day you'll elect delegates and alternates for the 2020 lowndes county democratic convention// the county convention is in march// the national democratic convention is later this summer// all 20 precincts will open up at 10 saturday morning for you to select delegates to represent your precinct// to gfx wipe to gfx voters in aberdeen will have a chance to hear from candidates for city offices - and ask a few questions.

A town hall candidate forum will be held tuesday february 18th at city hall.

Those running for office in the city have been invited to attend.

Each candidate will have 10 minutes to state their positions with a question and answer session to follow.

The public is invited to participate..

First look stinger first look summary: drier air is returning for a few days and that will allow river flooding to get under control through the weekend.

A few showers are possible by sunday with better rain chances returning by monday and tuesday.

Thursday night: clearing skies.

Much colder lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wind chill take developing story stinger 021320-vo what a difference a day makes - at least a ácleará day.

After advising that conditions at oktibbeha county lake could prompt a warning, e-m-a director kristin campanella says things are improving.

Late thursday afternoon campanella said the county engineer... and his survey crew have estimated that - even with the added rain - they have managed to lower the water level 6 inches..

That's enough to delay upgrading the emergency action plan to warning status..

The crews are working through the weekend to keep up the progress before the next possible rain event, which could come as early as sunday.

Take vo in monitor the oktibbeha county lake dam is one of the biggest concerns in the area right now.

Leading the effort to keep everyone safe is kristen campanella.

Our bobby martinez tags along with the ema director today.... and finds that's just ápartá of her job... as she balances needs áthereá with those in the árestá of the county..

She starts the day with a fresh cup of coffee.

Nats of coffee pouring.

Then it's right to business.

Nat/vo of her on the phone talking kristen campanella took over as director of the oktibbeha county emergency management department 2 years ago.

Since then, campanella says no day has been the same.

And each day, she learns something new.

"i mean we kind of go through the same steps i guess you can say.

But it's not the same job everyday.

There's something that comes up new everyday.

We learn something everyday.

I always said if we stop learning.

Then i'm ineffective to my job."

And as a leader of a very important department, campanella has to also make sure her team is as sharp as her.

F her job is to make sure the 911 dispatch team has all the tools needed to handle any issue at any time.

Natvo of her in the 911 dispatch office.... after making sure everything is handled in the office... it's now time to focus in the biggest issue as of late..

The rising waters at the oktibbeha county lake dam.

Campanella drives 10 minutes from her office to the dam to access the latest developments.

"yeah.

Those signs are completely covered off.

I don't know if you seen before there was like 4 roped signs in the middle.

Those signs you can't even see anymore.

Campanella knows the dam can give way at anytime, it's a daily concern of hers.

"something like this you don't know if it's going to happen 5 minutes from now, 5 weeks, 5 months, 5 years.

So it's just on edge the entire time.

Not knowing what's going to happen and when it's going to happen.

So a lot of sleep lost."

And with this weeks heavy rain, the latest update?

"we was lucky to get the water down eight and half feet.

I think everybody kind of took a breather for a couple weeks.

But it looks like here we go again."

But despite the setback, campanella has to remain calm as the leader, but she's determined to help resolve the issue.

"it's part of the job.

I mean that's what we signed up for."

Much colder lows in summary: drier air is returning for a few days and that will allow river flooding to get under control through the weekend.

Friday: sunny.

Highs in the 40s.

Northerly winds around 10 mph are going to keep a winter chill going all day long.

Bring some warm weather gear to the ballparks in starkville and oxford for the college baseball home openers.

Friday night: clear and quiet.

Cold lows in the mid to low 20s.

Saturday: mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday night: variably cloudy.

Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday: partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers.

Higher odds of rain look to be closer to the coast.

Afternoon highs should top out in the upper 50s to around 60.

Monday: areas of showers develop during the day.

The chance of rain is 40%.

Mild highs in the mid 60s are likely.

Tuesday: rain and thunder.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Wednesday & thursday: colder air returns with highs falling back into the 40s.

Some rain is possible but the exact details are up in the air.

We're here with bobbie.

We've got our beads.

We're talking about the upcoming mardi gras season.

Fat tuesday just around the corner.

And real quick, i want to give a shout out to haydel's bakery out of new orleans for making us this beautiful smelly king cake.

I can't wait to dive into.

You have some of the great or some perfect wines to for everybody to kind of kick off fat tuesday.

So if you're celebrating mardi gras, we've got some of the most probably iconic food for that, and then some wines to go with it.

So we're starting some oysters.

And this first one is actually going to be the classic pairing for raw oysters from france.

This comes from the lower valley.

This is from the region of muscadet sevre et maine.

This a malonday burgonia.

This other white wine, but this one was actually made in new orleans, right?

This was made by a guy who lives in new orleans but makes wine in napa.

Gotcha.

So this is going to be what i call the new orleans pairing.

Vending machine wines.

This is the field trip .

And if you're doing anything for mardi gras, definitely search out these wines because you can't celebrate new orleans without the guy from new orleans.

Half picpoul, half chardonnay but we are doing it with a rose because a lot of people are very into roses.

You could do reisling and the higher up in spice you go the sweeter you want your wines to be because it makes release this goodness to kind of drown it out yeah a little kill the heat and in cajun country it's probably spicy yeah, but this is not a dry sweet wine this is dry but it's going to be super fruity so it's going to help mask that spice so and then last but not least the ever so famous.

Yes, so we've paired it with a lambrusco comes from italy.

There are 11 varietals of lambrusco this is gonna be lambrusco di sorbara.

This is going be very floral, more acidic.

Oh, wow, that one is delicious.

Oh my gosh.

All right, and now he's going pair well with the king cake if you're reading king cake.

Oh, yes.

And don't forget, if you find the baby in the king cake that means you have to buy the king cake next year.

So bobby and i were about to dig in.

Until next time, cheers.

Take scott's welcome back..

Over 5 million americans are living with some sort of heart failure, and it may come as no surprise that cases are common in mississippi.

In tonight's health talk with baptist we find out about a monitoring system that can help improve outcomes for patients living with heart failure..

Hi, i'm dr. john king, interventional cardiologist and part of the cardiology team at baptist memorial hospital- golden triangle.

Tonight, i want to talk to you about the abbott cardiomems heart failure system.

When the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's demands, blood pressure within the heart is elevated and can lead to heart failure.

Significant heart failure progression over a period of days is known as acute decompensation and can lead to hospitalization.

The cardiomems heart failure system is the only fda-approved monitoring device that has been proven to reduce hospital admissions and improve quality of life in certain heart failure patients who have been hospitalized in the past 12 months.

We now perform this procedure at baptist golden triangle.

This heart failure system uses a miniaturized, wireless pressure sensor that is implanted in the pulmonary artery during a simple outpatient procedure to directly measure pulmonary artery pressure.

The system allows patients to transmit pulmonary artery pressure data from their homes to their health care providers.

The patient uses a portable electronic unit and a special pillow containing an antenna.

This allows proactive treatment for the heart failure patient and reduces the likelihood of re- hospitalization.

There is no pain or sensation for the patient during the readings.

The electronic system transmits the readings to a secure website where it can be seen by the patient's doctor.

This is a simple process that takes only a few minutes but can greatly impact the management of your condition.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss other important topics to improve your cardiovascular health.

Stinger local teams battle for a spot in a division championship... highlights from i-c- c next in sports... spx open one week away from ring chasing the high school basketball playoffs beginning next week.....but first teams battling for a chance to call themselves division champions... the region 2-4a semifinals at icc....caledonia taking on shannon 3rd quarter caledonia's cooper mccleskey with a three to give the confeds a 34-31 lead..

But the red raiders kobe george the other way wih a shot inside the paint...34- 33.... it was 41-41 after three.... 4th quarter..shannon on the break..the shot is off but skylar metcalf is there for the offensive rebound...that cut it to 54-53 caledonia... then they get it back..the break and the pass to devin hodges...the red raiders took the lead 55-54.... but it was short lived..the confederates again its mccleskey three pointer good..he made the foul shot for a four point play 58-55 caledonia..

Caledonia advances to the title game...winning 62-58 girl's semifinals up next, pontotoc taking on shannon and the lady warriors were overpowering...ju mping to an 11--0 lead..make that 14-0 on the three pointer by dee dee shephard..... shephard with it again...penetrates the paint and that made it 18-0..

Finally shannon gets on the board inside to ja'nai' ortowley 18-2..... but come the lady warriors...sky vaughn gets the bucket, drew the foul and made the ft to make it 21-2..

Pontotoc defeats shannon 69- 39...advances to the title game to face south pontotoc --ole miss women's basketball in search of that first sec win...on the road at florida ---fast start by the gators...ariel johnson post feed to lavender briggs and one...gators up 17 --ole miss races back...mimi reid gets into the paint for two....rebels open the 2nd on a 9- 0 run, right back in it --clock ticking in first half...deja cage with the jumper...3 point ballgame at the break --second half, rebels down 4....taylor smith for three...makes it a one point game --one possession ball game throughout, deja cage with another one right before the horn.....rebels down 3 heading into the final quarter --finally get the lead...deja cage heat check...8-2 run gives the rebels its first lead --rebels up two, florida gets its answer....briggs with the steal, pushes up court to kiara smith....tie ball game --florida takes the lead on a pair of briggs free throws with 20 seconds...last chance for ole miss....pass picked off by briggs...that's how it'd end --rebels lose it's second heartbreaker in three games....florida keeps ole miss winless in sec play, 74-72 the 2020 college baseball season is officially back in less than 24 hours, mississippi state will begin it's road back to omaha the bulldogs getting in some final preparation for opening weekend beginning tomorrow, taking on wright state preseason polls and projections expect a lot from mississippi state in 2020....but there'll be some new faces in key positions for chris lemonis and company lemonis is hoping to see some of the positives he's seen this off season shine in the season's first weekend "i want to see good starts by our pitchers.

I want to still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

You are watching wcbi news