Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay victorious in city match-ups

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Thursday night was a good night for hoops in the city of Lexington.
The the high school hardwood now.

Dunbar taking on host henry clay.

Dunbar's zach carter gets the handoff.

Pulls up from deep.

Count it!

3 of his 5 points.

Blue devils respond.

Sebian dillard drives and dumps it off to jackson phillips.

He had 6 points and 6 boards.

More from the bulldogs.

Nick spaulding spilts the defenders and buries the floater.

He had 15...he's only a freshman with a bright future.

Another bright future...this guy.

Marquez warrick gets the pass from phillips.

Knocks home the three.

He led all scorers with 22 points..added in 5 boards.

Henry clay beats dunbar 61 to 51.

Blue devils have now won 14 straight.

To nolan barger gym now.

Tates creek hosting frederick douglass.

Bilal chadh picks off the pass.

One-man fast break slams it home with one hand!

Creek responds.

Maxwell morton to amari taylor from the corner.

Got em!

Broncos out and running.

Dashawn jackson just going to stop and pull up.

Three rolls home.

He was honored to start the week for being the first douglass hoops star to break the 1000- point mark...congrats to him.

Creek moving the ball.

Taylor to morton for three.

He knocks it down.




