News 18 Weekend Planner from 02/14 - 02/16

Off work.

News 18's cody melin joins us this morning with some special events to check out this weekend.

Cody, what's on this weekend's line up?

Good morning, sam and happy valentine's day.

To celebrate the holiday, i have a few things for all of you at home to check out this weekend.

And as this first event will show, there's something for just about every one.

Feeling adventurous?

What better way to spend your valentine's evening than with the wolves at wolf park?

This evening you can enjoy a valentine's themed wolf talk and howl night while sipping on some wine.

Tickets are 40-dollars for single tickets or 75- dollars for couples admission includes 2 drink tickets each.

The event is 21 and over and i-d is required.

Wine and wolves starts at 7:30 p-m.

Country artist jake owen is coming to purdue's elliott hall of music this weekend.

Owen has seven number 1 songs, numerous number 1 albums and multi- platinum hits to his name.

Owen's latest single "homemade," is currently climbing the country radio charts.

Tickets for the show range from 26-dollars to 46-dollars.

You can catch owen's concernt this saturday at 7:30 p-m.

It's time to get freezin for a reason.

Tomorrow, hundreds of people will be taking a leap into into chilly water for the 20-20 polar plunge this year's plunge will be at purdue's lambert fieldhouse.

Money raised will go to special olympics indiana.

A portion of the money also helps local special olympics teams with everything from uniforms and equipment to training.

Lynne noble says watching the event is part of the fun.

Lynne: "it's just a fun event to see.

Nobobdy jumps into that water without screaming and yellinand laughing and smiling alot.

So it is fun to see the reactions of everyone as they go in and come out."

There's still time to sign up.

Day-of registration will start at 8:30 a-m.

Anne, you and i will actually be taking the plunge tomorrow along with a few others from the wlfi crew.

We actually have the polar plunge bear here in studio with us this morning.

What do you think?

Is it going to be a cold dip?

(ad-lib) anne weather