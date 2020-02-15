Global  

A berry sweet valentine

A berry sweet valentine with Felicia's Cake Factory.
If you are still looking for a c1 3 b13 decent gift... we have a berry yummy homemade option.

This is 41nbc news at 5:30.

Valentine's day is tomorrow ... and if you haven't bought a gift ... a sweet handmade one... may be a good last minute option.

41nbc's marissa russell... shows us how it's done.

Flowers and balloons are popular valentines day gifts, but what if your partner prefers something handmade?

It'll make it more personal than just going and buying it somewhere.

So it'll give it a touch of something special.

If its the thought that counts, felicias cake factory in downtown macon has a sweet idea: chcolate covered berries.

You can try them at home, but first: pro tips from felicia herself.

You want to make sure you have a good gourmet brand of chocolate.

A lot of people kinda mess up trying to get candy melts.

For me, i prefer real chocolate on the strawberries.

It just gives it a better flavor and taste.

So start by melting real chocolate.

You can use the microwave or a double boiler to get the perfect strawberry dipping consistency.

Clean your strawberries with vinegar and then grab some toothpicks so you can begin prepping.

Stick a toothpick through the top of the berry, and pull the leaves back so that they won't get into your chocolate.

Now all you have to do is dip.

Make sure you evenly coat the berry, and brush off any excess chocolate just before you place it onto a lined pan.

Now it's time to decorate.

You can decorate with sprinkles more chocolate for and if you can't get your




