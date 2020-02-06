Global  

Pet of the Week

>> it's that time again, our pet of the week, and we would like to welcome back volunteer and animal lover, lynn rosano who has brought dexter today.

He's a beauty.

>> dexter is a lab mix, and he came to us as an owner surrender.

He was a little overall zealous with their young children, and he kim to us, and we're recommending a home with children ten or older.

He has been very good with dogs, and there you go, he has been wonderful with the other dogs, big and little in the sanctuary.

And he has not been tested with cats yet.

So i would wait and see about that.

But he's great with other dogs.

He loves the car door.

I opened the door and he jumped right in.

>> if you take him to the beach, you want to make sure that he gets back in.

>> he loves it.

>> he is a little premature gray.

>> he wants to be in a home.

He came into our home and found a cool spot and laid down.

He's ready to be in a loving home and complete your family.

>> he is up on his shots?

>> he's completely vetted and that's the first thing we do, make sure that the dogs are complete vetted.

>> one of the dogs you told me when, apurebred dog.

It was the official dog in the obama administration.

>> he came to us, and his owner passed away, and i was just doing research, and they're hypoallergic dogs, and one in four dogs is a purebred animal in sanctuaries, and that's a little-known fact.

So we're encouraging people, if they want a purebred dog or cat in their home, call to the shelters first.

We have so many shelters in the area, and one of four of their animals are purebred.

>> that works for many families.

It's wonderful to adopt a dog that's mixed breed.

They have better health.

And personalities, but for some families, a pure breed works best and what would you recommend for families that want to have a pure breed dog.

>> in the news, we make sure that most of our animals do not come from a puppy mill.

That's not a good place, and we prefer that you use a responsible breeder.

>> what is a responsible breeder?

>> the first thing, call your animal shelters, one in four are pure breed animals, and sanctuaries in the area from pure breed animals, we have many in the area.

We have spannials, and greyhounds, and coon hounds.

>> great danes.

We had some of them on the show.

And they need homes, and need to be adopted.

>> give them a call.

So many are available and need homes.

>>



