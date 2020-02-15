More Sewe expo

>> they say they have everything for every at sewe, including those gast gnomes out there.

And she's a farmer with the south carolina department of agriculture, and direct from the menu and the kitchen stage, caterer, writer, you and your brother stay very busy.

>> oil peanut seller.

>> you can't see it, about you have an awesome peanut belt buckle.

And we want to welcome you both here.

It's so great to see you both.

Sewe, it's not just about hunting but cultivating fresh food and that's something that you and your family live by.

So tell us about your history.

>> my family still farms, and we grow mostly peanuts, and blueberries in the spring.

But i've been working for the department of agriculture for about 14 years now, and i get the great job to promote south carolina products.

So i've been working with chefs recently to promote all of the bounty that south carolina has to offer.

>> and you brought such a great cornucopia here of fresh fruits and vegetables.

And are they grown locally?

>> yes.

We have radishes, a red color, and cilantro, parsley, kale, beef, and collard greens in the back.

Which are also our state vegetable.

>> yes, it is, and we love good collard greens.

How do you like to prepare them?

>> any way that someone wants to eat them.

>> hamhock or turkey, the whole pot tastes good.

>> you and your brother are involved with sewe, and i had the pleasure of joining you one year, which is so much fun, but they sit and you do cooking demonstrations.

>> it's preand in the heart of charleston, and we have the biggest south carolina tent.

And for 18 hours over the course of the long weekend, chefs from all over south carolina demonstrating with the ingredients, incredible dishes that the audience gets to taste.

And what's more, they're onstage with their favorite farmer.

We have a fisherman -- >> fisher wonderful.

>> cindy tarvin onstage this weekend.

But we have such a bounty in the state of south carolina, and it inspires the chefs to do such cool things.

What i love about this weekend, come one, come all to marion square.

>> if you come to the farmer's markets out there.

And you have things from honey to vegetables, beans, you name it, so many things.

>> you have the sweet canned beef from south carolina, wk price farms, and we have citrus from stan mckenzie.

Some people think that florida is citrus, but south carolina is beginning to get it too.

>> and georgia, peaches, but peaches are our state fruit.

>> we have a lot of stuff here, and what do you hope that people take away from the experience?

>> just to know how important it is to support your local farmer, and buy locally grown produce and products.

Not just fruits and vegetables, but the seafood and the proteins and how important it is to keep those dollars in south carolina.

>> a large part of the tent, the certified south carolina tent, the vendors, taking the south carolina produce, and making them into hot sauces and jams and jellies and margarita mix and all of that.

And all of that, you can taste and sample as well.

>> what are you and your brother up to these days.

>> so onstage, on saturday morning, we're kicking things off and cooking with fresh soy beans and we haven't figured out what we're going to cook with them.

But the soy beans from josh johnson's farm, whole time bean company.

And that's in our immediate horizon.

I don't know what's in our future, but we just love food and agriculture.

>> and you have a cookbook from last year?

>> it's a tell all from the catering industry, we have tall tales about our lives embedded as prep chefs in the new york catering industry.

>> it sounds exhausting but a fascinating read.

Because i'm sure that you get to meet incredibly interesting people.

>> oh, my gosh, we do.

>> tips handed out to everyone.

>> okay, everybody, so you have to get out to sewe, from the shore to the soil, everything is going to be represented and we want to thank you for representing us and bringing us the beautiful bounty of vegetables.

It's going to to do a body good for sure.

We'll have all of that on the website, fox charleston.com.

And