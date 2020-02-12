President Trump proposes ending public service loan program, how does it impact Chico?

New this morning - president donald trump for the fourth year in a row is proposing eliminating a student loan program designated for workers in the public sector.

How does this impact students in chico?

Action news now reporter is live in chico state he spoke with the financial aid office to find out.

"this program was created to help them.

They do have the skills but if they have a huge loan balance, they may go on to corporate law if you're a lawyer rather than coming with your knowledge and helping the communities who don't have the money to pay for their services but they sorely need that service " on average students in chico state take out a 19-thousand dollar loan.

The program doesn't come without problems... congress didn't make all federal loans eligible and some borrowers found out they didn't qualify after paying off the loan for numerous years.###