Companies submit proposals to operate TH Convention Center

Three companies have submitted proposals to operate a new convention center in downtown terre haute.

The vigo county capital improvement board requested the proposals last month.

Operators would be in charge of day to day operations..

Marketing and management for the convention center.

A-s-m global, oak view group, and spectra submitted proposals.

The board will review the proposals and make a decision by the first of next month.

Work to the convention center will start around the time the