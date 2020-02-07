Companies submit proposals to operate TH Convention Center

Global  

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has received three proposals in response to their Request for Proposals (RFPs)
United way covers.

Three companies have submitted proposals to operate a new convention center in downtown terre haute.

The vigo county capital improvement board requested the proposals last month.

Operators would be in charge of day to day operations..

Marketing and management for the convention center.

A-s-m global, oak view group, and spectra submitted proposals.

The board will review the proposals and make a decision by the first of next month.

Work to the convention center will start around the time the




