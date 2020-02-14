Global  

Baesler's prepares Valentine's Day items for food lovers

Crews have been preparing for Valentine’s Day since the beginning of the week.
Valentine's tomorrow is tomorrow is valentine's day..

And a record breaking 27 point 4 billion dollars is expected to be spent for the holiday.

If food is your love language... baesler's may be the place to go for your valentine's day treats.

News 10 stopped by the store earlier today.

From the meat department to the bakery...all hands are on deck.

We caught up with staff as they were getting some of the goodies ready.

"one of our unique things is our sushi lady, gladis, she does her sushi in the heart shape containers, and we do the heart shape rib-eyes in the meat department, and then our chocolate covered strawberries are of course always a hit."

If you would like to schedule an order at the store in terre haute... you can contact baesler's at 812-




