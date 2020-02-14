Table Talk - Best things to do & worst things to buy on Valentine's Day

C1 3 you and 1230 you are still searching for that you shall place to take your special someone will further we have a joe the owner northline coffee and donut you need help now and find don't night of that is you do not ... c1 3 you are friday valentine's day you believe in the amount on the data you is i'm you agreement homologous here of that we all day without even knowing our so cute though right peschel shout out the is in your inbox and sh can she gave me her name is will answer you can find in the dark as the donald be on faith that bfb both are nice and blaney and glittered out today for the i myself on the premier but this became a very way to implement a also might so been very very sweet and kids to school today so heads you are still exchange the valentine's day cards of the yesterday so now now is the thing and all mild to different there there working today could the teacher workday or whatever but you is all the valentine's day subtle chocolate and my dog got into about a half pound of time scarlet hershey kisses last night that he will okay can bit it was stressful for full stressful some of the cars i c1 3 a couple years ago when i was in school and years going to the store and i should in th on in my did not do that has we have time for the shinning and so i picked them all out for them that's my oldest was the only one who got to make a box like at home.

The other ones did.

There's a but the little valentine box at the stressful because will not really for your best friend is one an estimate very late here in the got a card just kids like even if you don' like mary's to the beginning of the card exactly and my daughte absolutely did she picked out the certain was that she wanted for certain people number bette than any others that she deftly was like yes this is going to gabriella this was going to go to in the my is here crush all the many the day i will celebrate that really mean my husband has 70 flowers know at various times of the years and i'm gunstock taco cover strawberries which are my favorite entry that was part street and its players is fine they delicious part we just a little facebook shout out you know love you is the public shout okay i expect that he beat me to it today.

I've shut up to my dog on facebook and my husband has given me the shout out that i have not done and returns a guy is get to you on facebook or social media shoute out or something special about this weekend whatever: friday the 20 do something friday you really the end of about the top best thing according to someone and i love going to hear fancy hotel room down you person is good for you if you know the person was you stomach if it yeah and to you are just first in your connect.

I don't know you excuse the property i will is in their houses.

I really i movie i made girls maybe pledging of the 20 the together i like it.

I then seen the movie here know that in no matter what manella indenting the news you can dance he went number painting class pressure pressure is better present drinking i think okay you may for the landlord i mean that one i will just leave the i will elaborate on the maritime passout i went to bed and to me that also sounds good though just want to you really probabl 20 minutes into the first movie especially on friday night yeah that the about date night with the over will have you here in like in 10 good jazz cloud listen to jazz music you and i are in your be like well you need to do that is like the great in bed like a moody going on a date they think cool to put both of you in a situation that neither when you is very clear you of learned growing together is will you please the you take this woman to a jazz bar stats you will i you i on i book and and will you be the right dolls he dies the now you weird no you will is in thing you don't even need a date for you can come over you you can be like you ... room timeliness massages it's like a personal to be a couple massage my producer signy will mind i got a second thoughts ... about cultic massage massage per se, as long as it is because people butterfly kisses massage i want to feel get a workout th next something that all sounds little list much you will is there but ... come your home and you butterfl kisses.

I don't know to go over so well and i could turn into a worse canal and all day friday and saturday chocolate is a very place all of them like you the hours to but now well we need t things apparently number line she flowers care they can go pick flowers.

How lately i the grass you is you dollars coronation you recently the patient is always and you have a bright pink and like you and i am like the florescent dollars know that negative i day i think very very creepy talking there was that there's will i be something like that ... in the i love you so i mean and then you break up and squeeze the mayor for the next 364 days crying over at the you that i love you will i now i hello i on the night yeah i want team friday bryce actually that might be a good you will like dental hygiene and scrapers.

I cleaned the supplier appliance say that the birthday is amazing amazing.

I located the following for you i would most to you the amount of not game vacuum cleaner one point my life that's okay the garbage can know nothing at all nothing before i get the garbag can is propped hunger is can she's yours you wanted to you you you you tell us that what you are getting your significan other maybe your other maybe nobody you is you will come cape verde is going to we the idea that the great thing for thing to do really cool things going on in lexington