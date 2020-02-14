Community honors victims of Parkland school shooting, two years after tragedy 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:56s - Published Community honors victims of Parkland school shooting, two years after tragedy Friday marks two years since the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Stacey 🎶🐾☄️📝 RT @WPTV: Community honors victims of Parkland school shooting, two years after tragedy https://t.co/3CB9RKLLEh https://t.co/1oOQOJJBtc 10 hours ago WPTV Community honors victims of Parkland school shooting, two years after tragedy https://t.co/3CB9RKLLEh https://t.co/1oOQOJJBtc 10 hours ago