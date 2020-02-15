Global  

Vitalent Valentines Day Blood Drive

If this valetine's day has your blood pumping...vitalant needs your help!the valentine's day blood drive was held this afternoon at their location on bertrand drive.

All donations, including red blood cell, plasma and platelet donations, are a vital part of patient care in louisiana.

Donors received a valetine themed t-shirt and sweet treats!

Just a special thank you for our donors because we cant supply our patients without their help.

Blood is needed 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

The need never stops.

Every two seconds, someone in the united states recieves blood, plasma or platelets"for more information on how you can donate any time of the year,




