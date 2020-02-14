New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio endorse Sen.

Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

According to Reuters, De Blasio also ran for the 2020 presidency but dropped out in September.

He will travel with Sanders to Nevada, which holds its caucuses on Feb.

22.

The support comes after Sanders came out from Iowa and New Hampshire as a front-runner.

De Blasio said: “Bernie is the candidate to take him [Donald Trump] on and take him down."