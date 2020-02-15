Coronavirus fears touch Eugene economically, socially

More than 64- thousand cases of coronavirus worldwide... and another new case was confirmed in the u.s. today.

So far oregon hasn't seen any corona virus cases... but as kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg shows us...the state isn't immune from economic and cultural impacts.

Thousands of miles from the epicenter of the outbreak-- the impact of coronavirus is creeping into everyday life in oregon... and people are talking (natsot) for oregon businesses-- complicated supply chains could lead to rising costs-- solar installation business advanced energy systems principal eric nill says many solar panel components come from china... where workers are still on standby.

"there's probably a 6 month buffer before it gets real tight, but if this disease issue goes on longer than a month or two it could really be compressing that demand."

He says it's unclear who may be absorbing rising costs-- consumers, or small businesses.

(natsot) eugene-based child welfare agency holt international says parents who planned adoption trips to china are waiting with bated breath to be united with their new children... "the things that we can do on our side is to make sure that the familys are supported and that we are doing everything we can to make sure that they know that when they can, they will be going over to bring their sons and daughters home."

It's a costly crisis for the non-profit as travel plans change and care for the children overseas continues... staff are raising money online for supplies to keep the children in orphanages healthy.

"we started about 8 months of planning.

Trying some new ideas."

Volunteers are getting ready for 15 thousand people to come to the 35th annual asian celebration this weekend... but it comes as they say the asian community is facing xenophobia in the face of the china- originating virus-- "just because you are asian and have a cough doesn't mean that you are sick .the flu is going around.

A lot of people have influenza.

It could be as simple as that.

But just to assume because of the color of their skin or the way they look, that's quite unfortunate."

But with over 60 thousand cases worldwide..

All aknowledge that some issues pale in comparison to the rising death toll overseas...... reporting in eugene i'm chris lueneburg