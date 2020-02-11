Chiefs reach deal to stay in St. Joseph for training camp 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published Chiefs reach deal to stay in St. Joseph for training camp The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp for another few years. The Chiefs announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year deal to continue training at Missouri Western State University with the option to extend the deal two more years after 2022. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Chiefs Getting Ready for Preseason Opener Kansas City Chiefs training camp. Credit: KQTVPublished 3 days ago