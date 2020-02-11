Global  

Chiefs reach deal to stay in St. Joseph for training camp

Chiefs reach deal to stay in St. Joseph for training camp

Chiefs reach deal to stay in St. Joseph for training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St.

Joseph, Missouri, for training camp for another few years.

The Chiefs announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year deal to continue training at Missouri Western State University with the option to extend the deal two more years after 2022.
